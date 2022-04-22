'He has to learn how to walk again, talk again': Cincinnati man continues to fight nearly 7 months after hit-and-run

CINCINNATI — It’s been a long road to recovery for 36-year-old Mical Landrum.

The Cincinnati native was riding his motorcycle in September when a driver knocked him into the intersection of Ezzard Charles Drive and Winchell Avenue before running away from the scene. Landrum suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash. His mother, DaJuanda Landrum-Tate, shared Monday how tough his recovery process has been.

“Each day was different,” Landrum-Tate said. “He has to learn how to walk again, talk again. They tell me he might not even know me or his family for months.”

Even though there are challenges, Landrum-Tate said there has been so much progress.

“He started fighting more,” she said. “You can see it in his eyes. As I look at him now, sometimes he looks at me, sometimes he looks through me, but he’s doing more than what they said he would.”

A month after the crash, police put out the video they found showing the suspected driver crouching down behind a car as a police cruiser races to the crash site. Despite the release of surveillance footage, police say no new leads have materialized and the investigation is still open.

Landrum-Tate said the person who committed this crime is the reason she let a camera into her son's room.

“I wanted to show him that you can't stop a child of God,” she said. “He’s progressing, he’s getting better but you just need to be accountable for what you have done.”

Landrum's family continues to encourage him in his journey, posting positive affirmations throughout his room.

“I talk to him, I pray, we sing,” she said. “We dance, we watch sports, I holler. We throw his hands up like he would.”

The hope is doing things Landrum is used to will spark more life and memory.

Landrum-Tate said the next steps are crucial for her son's recovery. He needs more physical therapy and tools they say will aid his recovery.

Anyone who wants to help can donate to the family’s GoFundMe here.

Cincinnati police said anyone with information on this crash can reach out to the city’s traffic unit at 513-352-2514.

