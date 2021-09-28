Hit-and-run victim's family shares plea for answers

CINCINNATI — Dajuanda Landrum-Tate left her son's hospital bedside to share a plea to the hit-and-run driver who crashed into her son Monday evening.

"My message to you is to turn yourself in. Accidents happen." Landrum-Tate said. "It's about how you recover off the accident and my son, right now, he's fighting for his life."

An eyewitness said a greenish-blue mid-size car hit Mical Landrum's motorcycle at the intersection of Winchell and Ezzard Charles and did not stop.

Witnesses Avery Allmond and her mom, Nicole, did stop. They say say the greenish-blue car nearly hit them too.

"We kept thinking about, like, who wouldn't stop?" Nicole said. "You know you hit somebody. You know you did. There is no mistaking you know you hit somebody. The sound of it was so loud, oh my gosh."

Landrum is 35 and a father of five. He got the motorcycle from his dad, who died in July.

Landrum-Tate says her son is a fighter, now she is fighting for him: "I told him, 'I'm going to get justice for who hit you on the motorcycle.'"