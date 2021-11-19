Cincinnati hit-and-run victim breathing on his own 2 months after crash

CINCINNATI — Two months after a hit-and-run left him fighting for his life, Mical Landrum's mother says he is now breathing on his own.

Landrum was riding his motorcycle Sept. 27 when a driver knocked him into the intersection of Ezzard Charles Drive and Winchell Avenue before running away from the scene. Now, anyone driving through the intersection will likely see Landrum's family holding signs and fighting for justice as they search for the driver who sent him to the hospital.

The 35-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash. While his mother DaJuanda Landrum-Tate said he is on the mend, there is still a long road ahead.

"Mical is breathing on his own," Landrum-Tate said. "He's off the ventilator, he will get his cranium put back in real soon. It had to be removed for the swelling on the brain."

The injury is extensive, but the pain of not knowing who did it or why it happened still weighs on the family.

"This is not easy at all, this is not easy at all," Landrum-Tate said. "Without prayer, this family would be on the ground."

Last month, police released surveillance footage of the person they believe is responsible, but no one has spoken up. Witnesses who stopped to call police were shocked by what happened.

"You know you hit somebody, you know you did," Nicole Allmond said. "I mean, there's no mistaking, he know he hit somebody."

The family is relying on t-shirt sales and a GoFundMe to make sure Landrum is financially supported as they continue to push for answers.

"Mical is a fighter," Landrum-Tate said. "He's fighting right now."

