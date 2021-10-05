Cincinnati Police Department releases security footage images of hit-and-run case

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department released new images Tuesday morning that offer details about a suspect who hit and seriously hurt a motorcyclist in the West End Sept. 27.

Mical Landrum, 35, was hit near the intersection of Ezzard Charles Drive and Winchell Avenue last week. Cincinnati Police said the driver took off after the crash.

Landrum, a father of two, is still fighting for his life in the hospital.

The images from security camera footage show the suspect parking his car along a Linn Street sidewalk - getting out on to the sidewalk - before police said he drove away.

Employees at the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library's West End branch said the images are believed to have been retrieved from their security camera which they gave to police.

The suspect is shown wearing a dark hat, striped shirt, dark pants and white gym shoes. Police said he was driving a charcoal gray Toyota Camry - a late 2000s to 2012 model. Officers say the vehicle is likely damaged on the front right side.

provided by Cincinnati Police

Cincinnati Police said several cameras were recording in the area but one city camera near the intersection wasn't working at the time of the crash.

DaJuanda Landrum-Tate is still pleading for answers more than one week after her son was hit by a car on his motorcycle.

She hopes these new images from the security footage offer clues about the suspect.

"Your face, everything has been shown," Landrum-Tate said. "Someone knows who you is and I want the police to apprehend you as soon as possible. Or I want you to turn yourself in."

Landrum-Tate said she spoke with Cincinnati Police about the library's camera, but she's frustrated she didn't know they released the footage.

"They didn't tell me anything," Landrum-Tate said. "I found out by watching the news."

Beyond justice, Landrum-Tate is asking for prayers from the community for her son.

"God has his arms wrapped around them and we want to keep asking for prayers," Landrum-Tate said. "And we got to keep praying. We want to keep the faith that miracles do happen."

WCPO has reached out to every member of Cincinnati City Council's Law and Public Safety Committee to learn more about the faulty camera at the scene of the crash.

Call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 with any information that could help Landrum's family receive justice.

