'Let's end this': Cincinnati Police release footage of alleged driver in motorcycle hit-and-run

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police have released surveillance footage they say captures the driver responsible for a hit-and-run in the West End.

Mical Landrum was riding his motorcycle Sept. 27 when a driver knocked him into the intersection of Ezzard Charles Drive and Winchell Avenue before running away from the scene. The 35-year-old is still fighting for his life as police search for the driver.

"We would never think this could happen to us, especially to Mical," said DaJuanda Landrum-Tate, Landrum's mother.

Surveillance footage from Ezzard Charles shows a man outside his vehicle, appearing to assess damage. Police said the car matches a witness's description: a dark-colored, 2008 to 2012 Toyota Camry. The car has deployed airbags and the driver can be seen ducking out of street view as a police vehicle heads to the scene.

"That's the lowest of the lowest," Landrum-Tate said. "You hit someone and then you go get on the telephone, and then you're checking your car and you are not trying to figure out if the person you hit is alive."

Cincinnati Police Department The Cincinnati Police Department released this security camera image of a Toyota Camry that a suspect drove when a motorcyclist was hit in the West End Sept. 27. Police said the driver took off after the crash.



Landrum's family said he was doing everything right when he was hit out of nowhere by a driver running a red light. As Landrum continues his fight with a traumatic brain injury, his family continues their push for answers. They canvassed the neighborhood looking for witnesses or videos after city cameras the intersection were not recording.

"My daughters, they got out there and did the footwork," Landrum-Tate said.

The newly-released video is from a camera on the side of an apartment building near the scene.

"We need justice for him and we definitely need prayers," Landrum-Tate said. "When he wakes up, he'll know that we were still there. He still has the same family and the same love, a little bit extra.

Now, the family sits at the hospital and waits for justice.

"If you don't want to be a snitch as you call it, tell somebody else so they can tell somebody," Landrum-Tate said. "I'm asking the public, let's end this — let's close this case right here."

Council member David Mann said he is planning to file a motion that would identify the funds needed to repair security cameras around the city, noting a recent increase in violence that highlights how cameras have not been functional.

