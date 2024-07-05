Family of 39-year-old man killed in Hartwell offering reward for info leading to arrest, conviction

CINCINNATI — A year ago, Alan Davis Holcomb was shot and killed outside his apartment complex in Hartwell.

Police have yet to arrest anyone in the murder.

Holcomb's family held a memorial Friday where they announced they're offering a reward for any information that will lead to an arrest and conviction in the 39-year-old's murder.

Holcomb's family said they're offering $2,500 for information. Crimestoppers is also offering a separate $2,500 for any information regarding Holcomb's death.

On July 5, 2023, police responded to the 5300 block of Kingsway Court for a shooting. There, they found Holcomb shot to death in the yard outside The Williamsburg Apartments.

Kisha Ivory, Holcomb's aunt, said not having an answer for what happened to Holcomb has made the past year hard.

"Until you're in these shoes, like you, you'll never understand this feeling," Ivory said. "Like I've had friends that have lost family members, but I wasn't in their shoes and like now that I'm in their shoes, I don't wish this on anybody."

Ivory said her and her nephew shared a love of the San Francisco 49ers.

"So that was our thing, like just on Sundays talking about the games and what happens if the 49ers go to the Super Bowl and how to celebrate," Ivory said.

She said she misses the random phone calls between the two of them, and the quality time they'd having, like celebrating the Fourth of July.

Ivory also has a message for those who think it's OK to take somebody's life: don't do it.

Through all of the pain the last year has brought Holcomb's family, they're not giving up hope.

"I believe that someone knows something and someone saw something and even if they didn't see it, they've heard," said Leah McKinney, Holcomb's cousin.

Holcomb's family said he had no enemies and was well-liked in his community.

"His mom needs that closure, like this was her only child. Like she doesn't have any grandchildren. This was it for her, you know what I mean? So the rest of her days is going to be missing her only child," Ivory said. "So, we're just asking please — if anybody has heard anything. You might think it's nothing but it could be something, so just call and report it."

If you have information about Holcomb's murder, you can reach Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.