CPD: Dead body discovered in yard of Hartwell home

CINCINNATI — There's a heavy police presence at the Williamsburg Apartment and Townhouse Community in Hartwell after a body was discovered in the yard outside of a home, Cincinnati police said.

Police were called around 8 a.m. Wednesday to the 5400 block of Kingsway Court West. When they arrived, they discovered the body.

Investigators have not said if they know how the person died.

There is crime scene tape blocking a portion of the roadway with multiple evidence markers on the ground.

CPD has not said if they know what lead up to this incident.

Police have also not said if the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim's identity has not been released.

This is an ongoing situation and this article will be updated once more information becomes available.