FOP president breaks down Cincinnati police policy after Riverfront Live mass shooting

CINCINNATI — Two suspects are under arrest after a mass shooting at a Cincinnati music venue left nine people injured early Sunday morning.

Cincinnati police announced Monday the arrests of 24-year-old Franeek Cobb and 29-year-old Derrick Long. Both are charged with felonious assault.

Between 500 and 600 people were believed to be inside Riverfront Live on Kellogg Avenue when the shooting broke out early Sunday morning.

"Just vibing, rocking to the music, and yeah, we looked up, and before you knew it, they just started shooting out of nowhere," said Tyra Moore, who was at the venue when the shooting happened.

WATCH: Fraternal Order of Police President Ken Kober breaks down off-duty officer protocol for securing these types of events

Here's what we know about Cincinnati police policy after Sunday's mass shooting

The arrests come as the shooting is also raising questions about how off-duty police officers are deployed at large events.

Three off-duty Cincinnati officers were working as security detail at the venue when the shooting happened. However, department policy required them to remain outside.

Fraternal Order of Police President Ken Kober said the policy applies to every establishment in the city that serves alcohol — not just large venues.

"If you drive by Holy Grail at one o'clock in the morning on a Friday or Saturday, if there's a detail assigned to that place, you're likely going to see them standing outside," Kober said. "That's just typical protocol."

Kober told us officers assigned to off-duty details at liquor establishments are required to remain outside in uniform to maintain a visible presence, with the goal of deterring incidents before they occur. If something happens inside, private security or venue staff are responsible for alerting the officers, who then are tasked with responding.

Policy also bars those officers from conducting pat-downs, checking IDs or doing security screenings. That is entirely the responsibility of private security, according to Kober.

Kober said the policy also comes down to practicality. Off-duty details are paid for by the establishments themselves — not the city. He said it's difficult for officers to do their jobs effectively inside a loud, crowded venue.

"The officers have to be able to hear a radio. They've got to be able to communicate with each other," Kober said. "It just makes it very difficult if they're inside an establishment."

Kober said even if the officers had been positioned differently, the outcome may not have changed.

"You're talking about a large facility that holds 1,000 people. You only have three officers," he said. "They could have been in front of the door, and they could have been in the back of this venue, and this still happens."

Kober said a key question going forward is how a gun made it inside the venue despite security measures being in place.

"I'm sure the owner is going to want to know the same thing," Kober said. "That way, if this can be prevented in the future, they certainly can."

He also called for accountability for those responsible. Kober said stiff consequences could serve as a deterrent for future incidents.

Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Adam Hennie praised the officers' response in a press conference Sunday once the shooting was reported.

"I am very proud of how officers respond to these situations and how we investigate these incidents," Hennie said.

All nine victims were transported to area hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with additional information to contact the department's homicide unit at (513) 352-3542.

Cincinnati police's Victim Assistance Liaison Unit is providing support for victims and will be hosting gatherings for those affected by the shooting. The first gathering is Tuesday, March 3, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at CPD District 3 located at 2300 Ferguson Rd. The second gathering is Wednesday, March 4, 2026, from 2-6 p.m. at 4150 Reading Rd.