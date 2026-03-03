'It was just chaos' | Riverfront Live attendees describe Sunday's East End mass shooting

CINCINNATI — Over a day after shots rang out inside Riverfront Live, an East End music venue, we spoke to two people who said they saw the violence with their own eyes.

Anton Canady told us everything was "going well" at the event before shots started firing.

"It was just chaos, it was just everybody just trying to, you know, save themselves," Canady said.

Tyra Moore said she was also there when shots started firing.

"You could hear somebody unload, rapid fire, nonstop," Moore said.

Cincinnati police said that officers were sent to the scene around 1 a.m Sunday. Nine people were injured, and all of the victims are stable, according to Interim Police Chief Adam Hennie.

Hennie spoke at a press conference Sunday afternoon, alongside other Cincinnati officials.

"I'm so thankful that no one lost their lives during this horrific event," Hennie said.

Mayor Aftab Pureval and City Manager Sheryl Long also spoke at the press conference.

"It's horrific, it's unconscionable," Pureval said.

Canady told us he was trampled by people fleeing the bar when shots went off and now has a back injury. He said his fiancée was injured and needed stitches, and that a family member was one of the people shot.

For Moore, the reality of the situation has started to settle in.

"I feel like my shock is finally coming down and the pain is actually kicking in, like my body is hurting, my bones are hurting," Moore said.

Moore told us she will never forget what she felt in that moment.

"I've never felt that type of immediate danger and panic. ... And I will never forgive the people who are responsible because someone has to be held accountable," Moore said.

Canady told us that he's planning to take the traumatic experience he and his family went through to help others.

"We're not gonna stand by and allow this to happen again. We're gonna come together, and we're gonna see how we can figure this out as a community," Canady said.

Monday evening, CPD said two people were arrested in connection with the incident, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Cincinnati police's victim assistance liaison will have two victim support gatherings. The first is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. The second is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.