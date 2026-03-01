Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CPD: 9 people injured in mass shooting during event at East End music venue

CINCINNATI — Multiple people were shot early Sunday morning at a music venue in East End, Cincinnati police Interim Chief Adam Hennie said.

Hennie said dispatch received a 911 call around 1 a.m. for reports of multiple shots fired inside Riverfront Live, a music venue located in the 4300 block of Kellogg Avenue along the Ohio River.

Nine people were shot at the venue, and all have non-life-threatening injuries, Hennie said. The victims were transported to either UC Medical Center or Good Samaritan Hospital.

Hennie did not have any information about what led up to the shooting or if they have any suspect information.

According to social media, the venue, which is right on the Ohio River, was hosting a party with several DJs that began at 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. WCPO 9 will update when more information is available.

