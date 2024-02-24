PD: 22-year-old, 17-year-old arrested for double shooting that killed 25-year-old in Evanston

CINCINNATI — A 22-year-old and a teen were arrested Friday in connection with a double shooting in Evanston that killed a 25-year-old, Cincinnati police said.

On Friday, Keshawn Browner and a 17-year-old male were arrested for the Feb. 13 shooting death of De'miko Nelson.

Police said Nelson was shot multiple times in the chest near the intersection of Dana and Idlewild avenues, which is near Xavier University. Officers responding to the shooting, which happened just before 10 p.m., found Nelson shot at the entrance of Listermann Brewing Company.

Police said Nelson's car had several bullet holes, and officers found a trail of blood from the car to the brewery where he was found.

He was taken to UC Medical Center, where he later died.

A second person was also hit by bullets in the shooting. He went to the hospital after he was shot in the cheek but was expected to be OK.

On Feb. 15, police arrested 21-year-old Kemonte Foster for the shooting. He was charged with one count of murder and one count of felonious assault. Foster's bond was set at $1.5 million, and he's expected to be back in court on Monday, Feb. 26.

Browner is charged with one count of aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault. He was in court Saturday morning for his arraignment. The judge set his bond at $900,000, and he is expected back in court on Monday, March 4.

Police have not specified what charges the juvenile is facing.

Nelson's uncle Antonio Dorsey said he felt like he "was in a nightmare" following his nephew's death.

"I used to call him Bob the Builder because that was his favorite cartoon," Dorsey said.

Nelson's family said he played basketball, served in the Army and was getting ready to start coaching basketball.

Dorsey said the shooting was senseless.

"It's getting ridiculous. It's every day. Every single day," he said.

Nelson's family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.