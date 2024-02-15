Police arrest man for double shooting that killed 25-year-old in Evanston

Cincinnati police have arrested a man and charged him with fatally shooting a 25-year-old man in Evanston near Xavier's campus on Tuesday.

Police arrested 21-year-old Kemonte Foster. He's being charged with one count of murder and a second count of felonious assault, for a second person was hit by bullets in the shooting.

Police said De'miko Nelson was shot multiple times in the chest before 10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Dana and Idlewild avenues. Officers responding to the shooting found him at the entrance of Listermann Brewing Company.

He was taken to UC Medical Center, where he later died.

"I thought I was in a nightmare," said Nelson's uncle, Antonio Dorsey.

He and his family were together Wednesday, grieving their loss and remembering the man they called Miko.

A second man shot that night was hit in the cheek. He was taken to a hospital and police said he was expected to recover. Police said Nelson's car had several bullet holes, and officers found a trail of blood from the car to the brewery where he was found.