Police: 1 dead after double shooting near Xavier's campus in Evanston

CINCINNATI — A 25-year-old man is dead after a double shooting in Evanston Tuesday night, Cincinnati police said.

Police said the man was shot multiple times in the chest near the intersection of Dana and Idlewild avenues, near Xavier University's campus. Officers responding to the shooting found him at the entrance of Listermann Brewing Company.

The man was taken to UC Medical Center, where he later died.

A second man was shot in the cheek. He also went to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said the 25-year-old's car had several bullet holes, and officers found a trail of blood from the car to the brewery where he was found.

There is currently no information on any possible suspect. WCPO will update this story with information when it is available.