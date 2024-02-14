Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiEvanston

Actions

Police: 1 dead after double shooting near Xavier's campus in Evanston

Police said the man was shot multiple times in the chest near the intersection of Dana and Idlewild avenues, near Xavier University's campus. Officers responding to the shooting found him at the entrance of Listermann Brewing Company.
evanston shooting listerman brewing
Posted at 11:16 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 23:43:26-05

CINCINNATI — A 25-year-old man is dead after a double shooting in Evanston Tuesday night, Cincinnati police said.

Police said the man was shot multiple times in the chest near the intersection of Dana and Idlewild avenues, near Xavier University's campus. Officers responding to the shooting found him at the entrance of Listermann Brewing Company.

The man was taken to UC Medical Center, where he later died.

A second man was shot in the cheek. He also went to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said the 25-year-old's car had several bullet holes, and officers found a trail of blood from the car to the brewery where he was found.

There is currently no information on any possible suspect. WCPO will update this story with information when it is available.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Cincinnati native performs Super Bowl 58 halftime show with Usher Pastor: Church running Central Connections is ‘a no-brainer’ for Middletown City of Cincinnati announces new partnership with UC, Children's Hospital

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch & Record Live TV. Subscription Free.