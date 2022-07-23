Early morning motorcycle crash leaves woman in critical condition

CINCINNATI — A woman is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning, Cincinnati police said.

CPD's Traffic Unit responded to a crash at 150 W. Mitchell Ave. at approximately 4:37 a.m. A 30-year-old woman was operating a 2020 Vanderhall Venice motorcycle while driving east on W. Mitchell Ave. The woman crossed the centerline and struck a cement wall.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital where she is in critical condition, police said.

Police are investigating whether excessive speed and impairment were involved in the crash.

Anyone that witnessed the crash is being asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

