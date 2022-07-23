Woman seriously injured while attempting to cross street in Westwood

CINCINNATI — A woman was seriously injured after she was hit while attempting to cross the street in Westwood Friday night, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of Montana Avenue in Westwood.

Investigators said Hilandra Moubamba, 19, was attempting to cross the street when the driver of a 2022 Nissan Altima hit her. Moubamba suffered serious injuries, Cincinnati police said.

Moubamba was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. We do not know her current condition.

The driver of the car was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, according to Cincinnati police.

Investigators are determining if speed or impairment played a role in the crash.

If anyone has information about the crash, they are urged to call Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 1-513-352-2514.