Police: Two men escape after crashing stolen car into Middletown apartment

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Two men are at large after crashing a stolen car into an apartment in Middletown early Friday morning, according to Franklin Township police.

Police said at around 4:45 a.m. Friday morning, police spotted a maroon Hyunda Elantra that was reported stolen driving south on Riley Blvd. The vehicle had been seen driving away from the scene of an aggravated robbery in the city of Oakwood earlier, police said.

When Franklin Township police tried to stop the vehicle, the driver took off and, at a high rate of speed, drove south on Riley over South Main Street and onto State Route 73 West into Middletown, police said.

When the driver tried to turn onto Carmody Blvd., they lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an apartment, according to Franklin police. A man who lived in the apartment was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said two men were seen breaking out the glass of the apartment before fleeing west. A juvenile girl was found hiding in the bathroom of the apartment and police said she was taken into custody without incident. Officials have not announced whether she was complicit in any crimes committed or whether she will face charges.

The two men who ran off were not located, police said. Franklin Township police said one man was wearing a white shirt and dark pants and the other was wearing a gray shirt and blue-gray jeans.

Police are requesting the public's help in identifying the two men who escaped. Anyone with information about the drivers of the Hyundai Elantra or the whereabouts and identity of the men can call Detective David Hatfield at 937.746.2882.