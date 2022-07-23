3 seriously injured following two-vehicle crash in Clinton County

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Three people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on US-68 near Creekside Drive in the City of Wilmington.

Investigators said a 24-year-old woman was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry north on US-68 when she went off the right side of the road and then crossed the left of center. Troopers said the woman then hit a 48-year-old man who was driving a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan south on US-68.

The woman and her passenger were originally taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital, but later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital. Both suffered serious injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The man was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.