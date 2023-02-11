Watch Now
'Discover what creativity means to you': Contemporary Arts Center hosts winter-themed family festival

The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jessica Hart
Posted at 10:50 AM, Feb 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-11 10:50:26-05

CINCINNATI — The Contemporary Arts Center is hosting a winter-themed family festival inside their new creativity center.

It’s a free event that is happening between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The family festival will feature a penguin from the WAVE Foundation's part of the Newport Aquarium, art and science-themed projects, an indoor snowball fight and a hot chocolate station.

In the past, family festivals at the CAC have attracted hundreds of people.

“What makes this different is that we are ready to engage people of any age because it is such open art projects, people are able to do what fits their skills and interest," said Kate Elliott, director of PR and communication.

Elliott said they do have a quiet room in case people need to decompress from all the activities.

The creativity center is open from Wednesday - Sunday. They also have regular programming throughout the week for children of all ages.

“A lot of our programs you don’t have to register for and you can stop by when the creative spirit moves you,” she said.

Elliot said one of the best things about the center is that people can stand and admire the artwork or they can get hands on and create something unique.

“I think it’s important to remember the Contemporary Arts Center is a center, and we want to be a center for the community to come and discover what creativity means to you,” she said.

