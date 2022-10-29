Watch Now
The Cincinnati Contemporary Arts Center opens its new Creativity Center

The Creativity Center is 10,000 square feet
Jessica Hart
Posted at 11:40 AM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 11:40:43-04

CINCINNATI — The new Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) debuted its new Creativity Center.

The new creative space is 10,000 square feet and took two years to construct and all of the artwork is interactive.

“It has a studio space that can accommodate up to 80 students. We have a huge interactive gallery called the Sarah M. and Patricia A. Vance UnMuseum and all of the artwork is interactive and it’s all made by local artists,” said CAC Creative Learning Director Elizabeth Hardin-Klink.

Hardin-Klink noted the artists will be at the space from time to time for people to interact with them. She said the interactive element separates them from similar spaces.

“We also have a zero waste art lab. All the materials in that space are repurposed and recycled, so nothing is new, it's all reused and then we have a community gallery where we can show all the work of our visitors here in the museum which is really special,” Hardin-Klink said.

She added the artwork is relatable because it’s about the world we’re living in.

“I really view it almost as a community center for creativity where this can be a hub, a third space between school and home, a place where families come and meet and connect with each other, where you can make a friend, so I really it hope it can be using creativity to connect different people together and be a safe space for kids and teens to come after school too," Hardin-Klink said.

The grand opening is happening between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Creativity Center will be open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday it’ll be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

