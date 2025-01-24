Despite city code, many Cincinnati sidewalks still covered in snow and ice weeks after record snowfall

CINCINNATI — Weeks after the city saw a record for daily snowfall, snow and ice still cover many of Cincinnati's sidewalks.

Residents like Mark Samaan, who works downtown, say it's a struggle to walk through the city.

"It's not accessible for folks if you're in a wheelchair or if you've got a walker or stroller," Samaan said.

Samaan said he understands the recent winter storm brought more snow than usual, but he feels plenty of time has passed for it to be cleared off all the sidewalks.

He voiced his concerns Thursday on X (formerly Twitter).

"This is where people are supposed to be walking," Samaan said.

Snow and ice-covered sidewalks can be found not just in residential areas but on some of the city's main roads.

Should that still be an issue?

City code requires property owners to remove snow and ice from their sidewalks "in a timely manner." If they don't, the code says they could be fined $25.

The city manager's office tells WCPO 9 News no citations have been issued. That's not just for this year. A spokesperson for the office told us there is no record of any citations being issued since the code went into effect in 1972.

"At the end of the day, the sidewalk needs to be cleared by somebody," Samaan said. "The way the law is set up now, that's put on the property owner. But if the law is not heavily enforced or enforced at all, then people just won't do it."

Some Cincinnatians may be concerned about being found liable if they clear their sidewalk, it freezes again and someone slips and falls on it. City code suggests you could be found liable if a "dangerous accumulation of snow" is created and results in injury.

Samaan said he wonders why the code exists if it is not being enforced by the city.

"The purpose of the law is to get the sidewalks cleared, but if it's not getting cleared then it's not working," Samaan said.

He said he feels the city is setting a dangerous precedent and he hopes no one gets hurt.

"This is a city where people walk around and it's really not safe to do so throughout all of the city," said Samaan.