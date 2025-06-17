Cincinnati Jewish Family Service staff to work remotely as a precaution, amid tension in the Middle East

CINCINNATI — The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati announced on Tuesday that staff members at Jewish Family Services (JFS) will be working remotely for the next few days as a precautionary measure.

A social media post stated, "There appears to be no known broader security risk to the Jewish community at this time," and assured the public that updates would be provided if the situation changes.

This announcement follows a significant escalation in tensions in the Middle East. According to the Associated Press (AP), Israel launched an attack on Iran on Friday, targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities. Explosions were reported in the Iranian capital of Tehran. The city's population is almost 10 million people.

The AP reported that the strikes resulted in the deaths of three of Iran's top military leaders, including the commander overseeing the entire armed forces, as well as two leading nuclear scientists. Additionally, several members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard were reportedly killed in the attack.

Israel's actions were prompted by escalating concerns over Iran's nuclear program, which Israel views as a direct threat to its national security.

In response, Iran launched over 100 drones toward Israel, signaling a strong retaliation. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the country would "strongly take action" against Israel in the aftermath of the strikes.

The situation has drawn attention from global leaders, the AP reported, with U.S. President Donald Trump departing the Group of Seven summit in Canada a day early to address the conflict between Israel and Iran.

On Tuesday, he issued a warning on social media, urging that "everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"