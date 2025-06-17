Faith leaders calling for release of ICE detainee taken from parking lot of East Price Hill Kroger

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Faith leaders and community advocates are calling on the Department of Homeland Security to release Alonzo Tomas Mendez on bond. They're holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon outside the Homeland Security Office in Blue Ash.

On Saturday, May 31, ICE agents arrested Mendez outside of a Kroger in East Price Hill as part of a series of arrests. According to ICE, two of those arrested had prior criminal charges related to DUI and public intoxication, and all four were in the country illegally.

We checked court records in Hamilton and Butler counties and Mendez does not have any cases that show up.

Mendez and his family were on their way to a birthday party where Mendez planned on grabbing some items for the party and left his partner and four children, ages 4 and 7, in the parked car outside. As he was approaching the entrance, witnesses said ICE agents surrounded him. Community advocates say this left his family traumatized, confused, and distressed. They also accuse ICE agents of threatening to detain the children's mother as well.

Those who know Mendez describe him as a devoted father, partner and person of faith who has lived in the U.S. for more than three years. They say he is an active member of an Evangelical Church and a graduate of the theological seminary, UTESCO, Universidad Teologica y Estudios Contemporáneos. They also said Mendez is a committed member of the East Price Hill community.

WCPO 9 News reached out to the Department of Homeland Security to find out more information surrounding Mendez's case. He's still listed as an inmate in the Butler County Jail with an ICE hold. Homeland Security sent us a statement from Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary for public affairs, saying:

“On Saturday, May 31—during a targeted enforcement operation and subsequent investigation—ICE Cincinnati encountered and arrested four illegal aliens in the East Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati. Two of the illegal aliens had DUIs and public intoxication charges on their criminal records. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are once again a nation of laws. Illegal aliens can take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.”

Meanwhile, advocates for Mendez say he's being held under cruel conditions, allegedly only getting one meal a day.