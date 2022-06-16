Police: Human bones found in wooded area in CUF

CINCINNATI — Human bones were found in the CUF neighborhood late Thursday morning near the University of Cincinnati, Emily Szink with the Cincinnati Police Department said.

It is unclear exactly where in the wooded area the remains were discovered. A WCPO crew on the scene observed a lot of police activity in the 2900 block of West McMillan Avenue.

According to police, this is an area that looked like it had once been occupied by people experiencing homelessness.

Investigators said it could take weeks for the coroner's office to determine the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

