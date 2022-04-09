Police: Body found inside burned car in North College Hill

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — North College Hill police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car Friday morning.

Police said they responded to a call on the 1500 block of W. Galbraith Road at around 9 a.m. Friday, locating a body inside a burning car near the woods.

Neighbors on nearby Kleindale Avenue said officers blocked off the road near Paul J. Pies Park for hours, asking residents for possible tips.

"It's really tragic," said resident Kimberly Brown. "(My neighbor) said earlier the police had knocked on her door because she has cameras and asked if she had seen anything."

Not far from the crime scene, North Creek Apartments resident Louis Cameron said crime is common in the area.

"Something was really going on you know, a lot of bad things up here going on," Cameron said. "People done got shot and killed over here already,"

Police have not identified the body. This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

