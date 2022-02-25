Police: Body found near road in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Police said a man's body was found near a road in Independence Thursday afternoon.

Independence police said they responded to a report of a possible body found off Webster Road at around 4 p.m. Officers said an adult male's body was located near the road in the wood line between the Kenton County Golf Course property and the Lincoln Ridge Park.

Police did not identify the man nor provide a cause of death.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is received.

