'I'll never really feel safe here' | UC students suffer concussions, bruises after Short Vine attack, robbery

CINCINNATI — Video recently obtained by WCPO 9 News shows three University of Cincinnati students allegedly being attacked, beaten and robbed while riding their electric scooters on Short Vine Street on Sept. 30.

A Cincinnati police spokesperson said officers arrested four minors in connection with the attack. All are charged with aggravated robbery. The student victims said a group of about nine people was involved.

According to the student victims, who spoke with us anonymously Monday, they were heading to Wingstop last week on their scooters when the group, which was blocking the end of a sidewalk, confronted them.

"They ended up grabbing hold of our scooters, saying things like, 'I'm going to jack your stuff,'" one of the victims said. "One female ended up striking me across the face. That followed a bunch of males and females jumping on top of my two friends and (me), hitting us, kicking us, throwing our heads into the ground, and then they took off with our scooters and other belongings."

WATCH: Three UC students share what happened to them during assault caught on video

UC students attacked and robbed near campus

"There was a guy saying that he was gonna put a cap in me," another victim said.

All three students reported going to the hospital that night. Two said they were diagnosed with concussions. The other said she has scratches and bruises.

One of the victims said she believes some of those involved may have been adults, despite the four arrested being juveniles.

"(Police) told us four juveniles have been arrested. We do not know the ages of the other people, but just going off of everything, I think a couple of them were definitely over 18 or up," one of the victims said.

The students went home to be with their families after the attack before returning to campus.

"I'd say mentally, it's just like, hard even being back here," another victim said. "We just don't even feel safe walking around campus anymore. Like we always have to look over our shoulders."

Brittany, the mother of one of the victims, said the safety climate near campus has her concerned heading into the University of Cincinnati's Parents Weekend.

"Knowing what I know now, with the violence at the level that it is, I would definitely second-guess coming to Parents Weekend," she said. "Cincinnati and UC (have) obviously shown that they aren't taking action."

We reached out to the University of Cincinnati for this story. We are waiting to hear back.

"Since the start of the school year, the City of Cincinnati, CPD, and University of Cincinnati PD have implemented a comprehensive safety strategy," a CPD spokesperson said in a statement. "That combines increased police presence, environmental improvements, traffic and parking controls, community monitoring, stakeholder engagement, targeted enforcement, and long-term violence prevention efforts to improve safety for students, residents, employees, and visitors in the University of Cincinnati area."

Brittany claimed that some UC parents are backing out of Parents Weekend.

"Some of the parents that have reached out to me have said that they're selling their tickets," she said. "They're not going to Parents Weekend in fear of what could happen, and it's sad. I mean, it's it's supposed to be a time for family and for the students to kind of come together."

Brittany said the response from authorities has not been enough.

"I think for the ladies, the damage is already done. Mentally, I don't know if you can get past what's already been done," Brittany said.

Diara Shaw, a fourth-year UC student who lives near Short Vine, was unaware of the assault.

"Especially just with everything that's happened in the last couple of weeks, I feel like I should have been aware of what was happening," Shaw said. "I wish that they would actually listen to like what the students are saying, and like we're letting them know the areas that they need to focus on."

You can find the full statement from Cincinnati Police here:

Here is a list of Actions Taken to Enhance Student Safety Around UC

Increased Police Presence and Enforcement



Expanded a UC-funded CPD detail consisting of eight police officers and two supervisors assigned to the area.

Added District One CPD officers and supervisors during peak evening and weekend activity periods.

Increased UCPD staffing and patrols.

Maintained high-visibility patrols coordinated between CPD and UCPD during peak activity periods.

Conducted targeted parking and traffic enforcement to address public safety concerns and disorderly activity.

Remained prepared to deploy additional enforcement and operational measures as conditions warrant.

Environmental and Physical Safety Improvements



Implemented temporary overnight road closures on Calhoun Street and McMillan Street during periods of heightened concern to manage crowds and vehicle activity. (now lifted)

Restricted and limited access to certain public parking areas. (now lifted)

Established traffic-control measures to reduce excessive vehicle traffic and disruptive gatherings. (now lifted)

Implemented or prepared to implement temporary no-parking restrictions when necessary. (now lifted)

Deployed portable lighting towers to increase visibility and safety in gathering areas.

Installed bike rack barriers at University Square to help manage pedestrian activity.

Community Safety and Monitoring Resources (2:30-6 p.m.)



Deployed 311 Community Responders to provide increased community engagement and presence.

Utilized Collaborative Monitors to support safety efforts and help address issues before they escalate.

Joint Planning and Coordination



Conducted meetings between City leadership, UC leadership, CPD, UCPD representatives to:

Assess public safety conditions. Coordinate resources. Evaluate operational effectiveness. Identify immediate and long-term safety strategies.

Adjusted tactics and deployment plans based on observed conditions, stakeholder feedback, and ongoing evaluation.

Worked with UC to distribute doorhangers in student housing areas with crime prevention tips and public safety resources.

Investigative and Problem-Solving Efforts



Law enforcement efforts that led to the arrest of an individual believed to be a key organizer of several unauthorized parties associated with recent safety challenges.

Used the 24-hour Crime Center, intelligence, enforcement, and operational planning to disrupt activities linked to violence and disorder.

Continuously monitored conditions around campus and surrounding neighborhoods.

Evaluated the effectiveness of interventions and modified approaches based on results.

Gathered input from parents, students, businesses, residents, and community stakeholders to inform public safety strategies.

Broader Violence Reduction Investments



Continued implementation of the City's violence reduction strategy, including:

Prevention programs. Intervention services. Community-based partnerships. Problem-solving initiatives focused on addressing root causes of violence rather than relying solely on enforcement.



Summary Statement

Since the start of the school year, the City of Cincinnati, CPD, and University of Cincinnati PD have implemented a comprehensive safety strategy that combines increased police presence, environmental improvements, traffic and parking controls, community monitoring, stakeholder engagement, targeted enforcement, and long-term violence prevention efforts to improve safety for students, residents, employees, and visitors in the University of Cincinnati area.

The attack marks the latest in a string of violent incidents that have occurred near the University of Cincinnati campus since the start of the fall semester, including several shootings.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.