Cincinnati police search for College Hill murder suspect

Posted at 7:14 AM, Oct 05, 2022
CINCINNATI  — Cincinnati police need your help tracking down a man wanted for a late August murder.

According to investigators, Antonio D. Poellnitz shot and killed 23-year-old Landon McIntosh nearly two months ago at a gas station in College Hill.

Police found McIntosh's body around 3 a.m. on August 27 outside of a gas station in the 1200 block of W Galbraith Road near Daily Road.

He's described as a 245-pound male with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his neck that says "respect."

He is known to sometimes be referred to as "Dice."

Poellnitz is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the CPD homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

