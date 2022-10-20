'He knew these kids needed him': Youth football community remembers coach Jermaine Knox

CINCINNATI — A community came together Wednesday night to remember their coach. Jermaine Knox, 37, died Tuesday night after someone shot him in College Hill, steps away from where he coached youth football.

On Wednesday, they had a balloon launch in Knox's honor.

"Do you believe?" "Yes, I do."

Current and former football players chanted that saying as they remembered their coach. At times, several men choked up, embracing each other as they spoke about how much of an impact Knox had on their lives.

"I'm hurting because I loved the guy and the guy loved me and I see he loved you all because you're all here," said one of the coaches.

Balloon launch for Jermaine Knox @WCPO Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/E0wqHbLzaZ — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) October 19, 2022

That hit home for Pastor Peterson Mingo, who saw Knox grow up and help start Trojan Youth Football.

"He was out here because he knew these kids needed him," Mingo said.

Another coach spoke about how Knox taught him the value of giving back to the community and having an impact on the younger generation — a job that provides no income. Some noted scary it was that the shooting happened so close to where the kids play.

"This right here is supposed to be a safe haven for these kids — this is one of those neutral zones that ain't nobody should be allowed to come and touch this," said one of the coaches.

Before the balloon launch, Mingo led a brief prayer.

"Right now, father, we ask that you touch the person who did this, touch them father, they have no peace," said Mingo.

They then huddled together and did a chant similar to how they would end their football practices. This time, though, it was a tribute to their coach.

"1-2-3, King Maine."

Cincinnati police haven't released a suspect description, but they're encouraging anyone to come forward with information.

