Police arrest 27-year-old for 2015 cold case murder in College Hill

CINCINNATI — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a 2015 cold case shooting death, Cincinnati police said.
Markel Love has been charged following the death of 30-year-old Marcus Lampson.
Around 1 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2015, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Cedar Avenue for reports of a person shot. There, they found Lampson dead at the scene.
According to prior police reports, Lampson lived in the complex and was shot during a robbery.
CPD's Homicide Cold Case Unit charged Love Nov. 10 with murder.
