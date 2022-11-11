Police arrest 27-year-old for 2015 cold case murder in College Hill

CINCINNATI — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a 2015 cold case shooting death, Cincinnati police said.

Markel Love has been charged following the death of 30-year-old Marcus Lampson.

Around 1 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2015, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Cedar Avenue for reports of a person shot. There, they found Lampson dead at the scene.

According to prior police reports, Lampson lived in the complex and was shot during a robbery.

CPD's Homicide Cold Case Unit charged Love Nov. 10 with murder.

