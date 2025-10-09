Tri-State event brings free services, hope to people experiencing housing instability

CINCINNATI — Neighborhub Health and its partners kicked off Neighborpalooza on Thursday, bringing help and hope directly to people struggling with housing instability.

The second annual event connected those experiencing homelessness with dozens of organizations providing essential services.

"We pulled together many different partners through the community that provide services for those experiencing homelessness," said Brian VanderHorst, CEO of Neighborhub Health. "We provide health care, medical, dental, behavioral health and just, if we can bring everybody together, it helps so many of our clients get through and make their life a little bit better."

The event offered flu shots, hot meals, hourly Kroger gift card giveaways and even free haircuts. It served dozens of people facing various challenges, from homelessness to those battling recovery or getting out of prison, all with a mission to help make life a little easier.

WATCH: Neighborpalooza brings together dozens of organizations to serve those experiencing homelessness

Cincinnati community event brings free services, hope to people experiencing housing instability

Linda Strating, a new resident of Shelter House in Cincinnati, attended the event seeking connection and resources. She moved from Kentucky to the women's shelter on pure faith and ended up in the last available bed.

"I'm a new resident of Shelter House in Cincinnati. It's a women's shelter. I'm new to homelessness. Never thought I'd be homeless. Grateful to have a bed at the Shelter House," said Strating. "And today, we learned about this wonderful event where we can get out and meet others and find our way back to having a home again."

Strating said the event brought her comfort and connection as she met other women facing the same struggles.

James Evans Jr. and Antwione Rucker Jr., with Tre Unilimited, provided free haircuts at the event, viewing their barbering skills as more than a passion but as their way of giving back to the community.

"What I try to do is come to the community and help out as a barber for twenty-plus years in the game," said Evans. "Also, I'm a recidivism coach for re-entry individuals to help them out when they're going through their poverty and going through their re-entry into society. Grooming for greatness helps with self-confidence."

Neighborhub Health's approach of bringing various service providers to one location made it easier for people to access multiple resources in a single visit.

"We'll go home with a smile on our face knowing that we're not the only ones and many more people are helping us than we knew about before," said Strating. "A menagerie of God's people, helping God's people."