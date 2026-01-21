Cincinnati's tourism industry shows renewed optimism as convention center reopens

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's tourism sector is experiencing a wave of optimism as the city's renovated convention center reopens and major investments in downtown attractions take shape.

At the Dunlap Cafe, conversations center on Cincinnati's impressive assets for a city its size. Mark Schlachter, a resident of 79 years, said he believes the city consistently exceeds expectations.

"This city has always punched above its weight," Schlachter said.

He pointed to the city's professional sports teams, rich art scene, award-winning restaurants and famous tourist attractions as key strengths.

"Show me another city of a half million to a million with those assets," Schlachter said.

Janay Brown is a bartender at Dunlap Cafe and told us she sees firsthand how major events drive business to local establishments.

Renovated convention center brings hope to business owners

"We always say that the Reds opening day is our Christmas and we get tons of people in here," Brown said.

Visit Cincy held its annual meeting Wednesday, where leaders shared details about the state of tourism, highlighting a renewed optimism surrounding the recently reopened convention center and surrounding areas.

Joe Rudemiller with 3CDC said investments in Elm Street Plaza and the Fountain District are creating strong attractions for visitors.

"Not only is that going to bring better events to our downtown urban core, but it's also going to spill off to the surrounding neighborhoods," Rudemiller said.

Those neighborhoods include Over-the-Rhine, home to the popular Findlay Market, where head chef of The Gourman Group Daniel Brown told us he sees it firsthand.

"Anytime there is an event in the city Findlay Market is going to experience some kind of increase," Brown said.

Brown said he has witnessed the positive impact of the city's growth and commitment to attracting more people and events. He told us he is looking forward to hearing more about Visit Cincy's tourism plans.