Cincinnati businesses optimistic as convention center reopens following $264 million renovation

CINCINNATI — Contractors are putting the finishing touches on downtown Cincinnati's reimagined convention center, which reopens Wednesday after an 18-month, $264 million renovation.

The center has been closed since July 2024, forcing several events to move out of town. The renovation features modernized meeting rooms, upgraded ballrooms and a reimagined exhibit hall and pre-function space.

We spoke with some nearby local businesses expecting increased foot traffic and revenue from the upgraded convention center.

"All-new, bigger and better than ever, and definitely feel that it is going to help our business in the future," said James Fallon Jr., an employee at Ohio Book Store.

Cincinnati businesses optimistic as convention center reopens following $264M renovation

Fallon helps run the family-owned business that has been in operation since 1940. It is located just five minutes away from the convention center and relies heavily on convention traffic.

"The convention center brings more people to our business than any other thing in town," Fallon said.

He noticed a slight decrease in business during the construction period, though the store remained steady.

"We weren't slow, but we could have been a lot busier," Fallon said. "The convention center is one of the best things that our city could do for us."

Other nearby businesses are also preparing for the influx of visitors. Baristas Jo'aunah Carter and Maya Gray said they're ready to serve more customers at Paris Baguette.

"I know a lot of people will need their coffee as they get ready for the convention and stuff like that," Carter said.

"I like when it gets really busy because time goes by really fast," Gray said.

Fallon said his business has weathered various challenges over the decades, partly due to its strategic location, which brings about 45% of customers from out of town. He's optimistic about the convention center's impact on future business.

"To know that more people are coming in, it helps us greatly thrive in the city," Fallon said.

Redsfest will be the first event to take place inside the newly renovated convention center on Jan. 16.