DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — A structure fire has left one person dead on Thursday, Dearborn County Sheriff Carl Pieczonka confirmed to WCPO.

Fire crews are still actively responding to the scene at 2724 Meyer Road in West Harrison. Dispatchers confirmed to WCPO that a coroner has been sent to the scene.

#BREAKING: Dearborn County Sheriff Carl Pieczonka tells me a fire on Meyer Rd. in West Harrison is deadly. One person confirmed dead, and dispatchers tell me the coroner has been dispatched to the scene. Fire crews are still there, and we're headed that way. More @WCPO 9 News. — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) November 19, 2026

WCPO has a crew heading to the scene, check back with us for updates.