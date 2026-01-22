Cincinnati residents rush to stock up ahead of possible weekend snowstorm

CINCINNATI — As the Tri-State prepares for the possibility of several inches of snowfall this weekend, Cincinnatians are already stocking up.

We spent most of the day at Kroger and Ace Hardware in Hyde Park to see how folks are preparing.

At Ace Hardware, many people, like Abby Hobbs, stopped in to buy shovels and salt.

"Figured it would be a better idea to get stuff today than closer to," Hobbs said.

Patrick Schultheis said he didn't originally go to get any winter supplies, but figured an extra shovel at the house wasn't a bad idea.

"We have one and my wife can shovel too, so less work for me," Schultheis said.

WATCH: We spoke to Hyde Park shoppers about how they're preparing for this weekend's snowstorm

Shoppers stock up on essentials ahead of expected winter storm

Jon Doucleff, the assistant store manager, said he anticipates many items will be gone by tomorrow.

"What we have on the floor right now will probably last ... a day," Doucleff said.

He said if you're in need of things like shovels or snow brushes, go out as soon as you can.

"We have only a couple of dozen shovels left at this point," Doucleff said.

Kroger shoppers told us the grocery store was also packed.

"It is insane right now," shopper Iris McClish said. "Super busy."

We spoke to Joe Wolf after he stocked up for the weekend.

"At least 50, 60% more people in there right now," Wolf said.

Wolf said the lines around noon on Thursday were already longer than usual. He said he anticipates they will be even busier on Friday and Saturday.

For those looking to avoid long lines by using delivery, Kroger delivery options are almost all unavailable from now through Sunday.

However, there are more options with Instacart if you don't mind paying some extra fees.

The best advice shoppers told us they had for others: don't delay.

"Go early," Wolf said.