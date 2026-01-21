Grocery pickup and delivery deals can save time and money ahead of weekend snow

CINCINNATI — Snow is expected to hit the Tri-State this weekend, making it the perfect time to take advantage of grocery pickup and delivery deals that can save you both time and money while keeping you safe and warm at home.

I'm breaking down the best offers available right now from major retailers, so you can stock up on essentials without braving the weather.

Adapt your habits to save money

Tri-State shoppers tell me their grocery shopping habits have evolved as they look for ways to stretch their budgets.

"I would just put things in the cart, now I really look at things and compare. I went to Target before Kroger, and I was comparing prices," Kate Roberts said.

How to save with grocery pickup and delivery deals

Another shopper, Ruthann Sammarco, said she looks for sales.

"It's very important, you have to live within your budget, so you have to shop the sales at the grocery store," Ruthann Sammarco said.

Current grocery delivery and pickup deals

Kroger

Save $20 on your first pickup or delivery order

Earn $10 reward when you spend $100 (through Jan. 27)

Reward redeemable in store or online in February

Walmart

Walmart Plus members: Free delivery on orders over $35

New customers: Free 30-day trial (remember to cancel before auto-renewal)

Government Assistance (such as SNAP/Medicaid recipients): 50% off membership

No membership needed: Free pickup on orders over $35

Instacart

Free delivery on first 3 orders of $10+ (new customers only)

$15 off your first order (new customers only)

Weather warning: Plan ahead

With snow in the forecast, planning ahead matters. Kroger has a notice on its website warning that, due to weather, "availability may be adjusted for the safety of our customers and associates."

Don't wait to place your orders.

