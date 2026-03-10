Cincinnati police provide limited update on Riverfront Live mass shooting investigation

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police gave an update on the Riverfront Live mass shooting investigation Tuesday, but the information they were able to share was limited in scope—by design, according to law enforcement officials.

Cincinnati Police Lt. Col. Bridget Bardua and Capt. Jennifer Mitsch presented the update to city council members during a public safety and quality of life committee meeting.

Bardua, CPD Criminal Investigation Section bureau commander, said when it comes to the release of new information, law enforcement must balance transparency commitments with maintaining the integrity of ongoing investigations.

"There are key details and nuances to each investigation that we're not able to speak about until it's made its way through the court process," Bardua said. "It can become very tedious for the family (of victims) to endure such a long process and not have all the details up front."

Following the meeting, we asked Mitsch to explain why many of the committee's questions were not fully answered.

"We want to take the case to a successful resolution, which means getting through the court process. If we provide too much information, that might harm the integrity of the case," Mitsch said. "It's not going to do anybody justice. It's not going to do the community justice, so we don't share everything immediately, we share it in time and as responsibly as we can."

Here are some questions council asked regarding the investigation that police said they were not able to answer yet:



What were the circumstances leading up to/ the motives for the mass shooting?

What light can be shed on security at the facility the night of the incident?

What kind of firearm or firearms were used? Was the firearm or firearms used legally obtained, stolen?

Regarding the history of the two suspects, would anything have prevented them from obtaining firearms?

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich announced last week that the two suspects charged in connection with the mass shooting, which injured nine people, were indicted.

Franeek Cobb, 24, and Derrick Long, 29, have both also been federally charged with illegally possessing a firearm or ammunition as a convicted felon, per the U.S. Attorney's office.

Cobb is charged with attempted murder, inducing panic, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment, carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons while under disability and 18 counts of felonious assault.

Long is charged with illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and having weapons while under disability.

The two men had "a longstanding dispute," according to Pillich, and entered Riverfront Live with guns despite being legally prohibited from possessing them due to prior convictions. Cobb shot Long from a close range, and Long then fired back in self-defense, according to the prosecutor's office. Eight bystanders were struck during the incident.

"It was a very chaotic scene. There were multiple witnesses, there were employees there," Mitsch said, speaking on the early stages of the investigation. "It doesn't always end up that we get (a) resolution this fast."

Both CPD officials attributed the swift investigative actions, in part, to assistance from federal agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI.

"The ATF offered a $5,000 reward to help generate tips as to lead to the whereabouts of the shooter," Bardua said. "The ATF was very instrumental in processing the gun, the shell casings, helping to expedite that. The night of the shooting itself, the FBI called immediately offering additional resources and help at the scene, while I was standing there."

During the presentation, Councilmember Anna Albi asked if the venue, Riverfront Live, has a history of violations or nuisance complaints.

"It has not been on the radar recently. Obviously, it is now," Bardua said.

Bardua said given the incident, the venue will be inspected for potential violations.

"That's nine people shot in an establishment, right?" she said. "We are obligated to investigate that."