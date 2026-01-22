NEW: Winter storm watch expanded, snow will have a large impact on the weekend

Let's quickly talk about the next 48 hours and then the rest of the focus will be about the weekend snowstorm.

Today's forecast will be partly cloudy, dry and a bit colder. We are starting the day with temperatures in the mid 20s with breezy southwest winds. Highs end up at 34 this afternoon. Colder air settles in tonight as winds shift to the northwest. We'll cool to 15 tonight. And then for Friday, it's a colder forecast again, highs only climb to 20 with a partly cloudy sky.

Now, let's talk about the weekend! Saturday and Sunday will be 9 First Warning Weather Alert Days. There is no doubt that snow will impact travel across the Tri-State, even making roads incredibly difficult or impassable at times.

The National Weather Service has expanded the WINTER STORM WATCH to include all of our area. Yesterday, our northern locations were not included, but this was misleading. There is no doubt our northern locations will also get significant snowfall. Generally speaking, 6-10" of snowfall is expected, but higher numbers still cannot be ruled out.

TIMELINE:



Saturday - Light snow could start falling in the late morning hours of Saturday. For Saturday afternoon, expect a steady, light to moderate snow to fall throughout the rest of the day. Accumulations by midnight could range from 2-4" across our area.

- Light snow could start falling in the late morning hours of Saturday. For Saturday afternoon, expect a steady, light to moderate snow to fall throughout the rest of the day. Accumulations by midnight could range from 2-4" across our area. Saturday night - Light snow will continue to fall. Roads will remain snow covered, but the snowfall accumulation could slow down for a few hours. 1-2" of additional snow accumulates.

- Light snow will continue to fall. Roads will remain snow covered, but the snowfall accumulation could slow down for a few hours. 1-2" of additional snow accumulates. Sunday - Another wave of snow is expected to fall during the day on Sunday, and this could be the heaviest snow of the weekend. We could see an additional 3-7" of snow on Sunday. Snow ends late Sunday evening. Storm totals of 6-10"+ are expected.

SNOW AMOUNTS:

Below is the snowfall map by Monday at 1 a.m. The newest forecast models coming in this morning continued to confirm this forecast, if not showing numbers a little bit higher.

IMPACT:

Travel is going to be impacted. Period. Our team encourages you to look at your travel plans for both days this weekend. Saturday morning will start with clear roads, but as the day progresses, snow will eventually cover everything. The situation just gets worse on Sunday as the heaviest snow falls. 4" of snow is enough to cause major traffic headaches in the Tri-State. With 6-10"+ expected, roads will be completely snow-covered, very difficult and at times, impassable depending on where you live.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Chilly and dry

Low: 26

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

A bit colder

High: 34

THURSDAY NIGHT

A few clouds

Colder

Low: 15

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Colder again

High: 20

FRIDAY NIGHT

More cold air settles in

Partly cloudy

Low: 6

