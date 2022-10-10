Watch Now
Cincinnati police traffic blitz: Here's where to expect increased patrols, enforcement

The city is urging drivers to slow down and pay attention.
Posted at 11:32 AM, Oct 10, 2022
CINCINNATI  — The Cincinnati Police Department is now enforcing a two-week-long citywide traffic enforcement safety blitz.

According to the department, the blitz goes from Monday, October 10 until Friday, October 21.

During the enforcement period, officers will be looking for moving and pedestrian violations.

Here is where to expect increased patrols throughout the Queen City:

District One: Downtown/OTR, West End.
District Two: Evanston, Madisonville, Mt. Lookout, Pleasant Ridge, Oakley.
District Three: North/South Fairmount, Riverside, South Cumminsville, Westwood.
District Four: Avondale, Bond Hill, North Avondale Paddock Hills, Roselawn.
District Five: CUF, Mt. Airy, College Hill, Northside, Spring Grove.

The blitz comes after several restaurants and pedestrians have been struck in neighborhoods across the city in recent weeks. Last week, city council approved the creation of a team that will look for and work on safety projects to protect pedestrians.

