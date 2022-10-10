Cincinnati police traffic blitz: Here's where to expect increased patrols, enforcement

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is now enforcing a two-week-long citywide traffic enforcement safety blitz.

According to the department, the blitz goes from Monday, October 10 until Friday, October 21.

During the enforcement period, officers will be looking for moving and pedestrian violations.

Here is where to expect increased patrols throughout the Queen City:

District One: Downtown/OTR, West End.

District Two: Evanston, Madisonville, Mt. Lookout, Pleasant Ridge, Oakley.

District Three: North/South Fairmount, Riverside, South Cumminsville, Westwood.

District Four: Avondale, Bond Hill, North Avondale Paddock Hills, Roselawn.

District Five: CUF, Mt. Airy, College Hill, Northside, Spring Grove.

Public Service Announcement: Cincinnati Police Department will be conducting a two-week Traffic Enforcement Safety Blitz citywide beginning Monday, October 10, 2022, through Friday, October 21, 2022. This Traffic Enforcement Safety Blitz will focus on education and enforcement. pic.twitter.com/scdxWzkCIp — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) October 9, 2022

The blitz comes after several restaurants and pedestrians have been struck in neighborhoods across the city in recent weeks. Last week, city council approved the creation of a team that will look for and work on safety projects to protect pedestrians.

