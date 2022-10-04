Watch Now
Pickup truck crashes into Alabama Fish Bar in Over-the-Rhine

No injuries reported; building inspector called
Posted at 2:59 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 14:59:24-04

A truck crashed into the Alabama Fish Bar restaurant in Over-the-Rhine early Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after noon at 1601 Race Street when a pickup truck ran through the restaurant's front door.

Cincinnati police said no one was injured and that building inspectors were on their way to check the integrity of the building. Police did not provide any information on the cause of the crash.

The restaurant had just recently been renovated, closing down for most of fall 2021 and reopening earlier this year in January.

Alabama Fish Bar is known for its seafood dishes, and has been family-owned for more than 30 years, according to its Facebook page.

