Kentucky transportation leaders will meet to discuss protected bike lanes

Kentucky transportation leaders are planning to meet Friday to discuss a plan to make streets safer for bike riders in both Newport and Covington.

The meeting comes almost two weeks after Gloria San Miguel was hit and killed riding her bike across the 11th Street Bridge that connects the two cities.

Transportation activist Matt Butler said on Twitter that the Northern Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 has asked that both Newport and Covington come to the table to discuss a plan for protected bike lanes.

Update on protected bike lanes in NKY. We have a meeting with @CityofNewportKY this Friday to discuss an agreement to create a plan. No word as of yet from @covingtonkygov -- @KYTCDistrict6 has asked that we have both cities at the table and signed off on a plan. — Matt Butler (@Matt_C_Butler) August 30, 2022

Protected bike lanes are like sidewalks for bikes. They serve as a dedicated space for riders that is protected by planters, curbs, parked cars or traffic posts.

Butler said both Newport & Covington have to work cooperatively on the project since both are walkable communities that are connected by multiple bridges/overpasses.

Gloria’s friend and co-worker, Emily Webster, is just one of many behind the push for these safer bike lanes. She said her friend would still be alive if protected bike lanes existed on the 11th Street Bridge.

