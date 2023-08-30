Cincinnati police officer attacked, beaten at Sawyer Point Park returns to work

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police officer who was attacked and beaten while on the job at Sawyer Point Park more than one month ago is back at work.

Dan Hils, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, shared video Tuesday of officers welcoming back Terry McGuffey. The 33-year police veteran was hospitalized after officials said Brandon Claiborne beat him with his own baton, struck him several times with his own Taser and tried to "gouge (his) eyes out" when he responded to a report of a man exposing himself at the park in July.

Claiborne, 34, was initially charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery. A grand jury indicted him on another charge of each, as well as an attempted murder charge. Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said their investigation "determined Claiborne wanted to kill a white police officer."

"It is a miracle Terry McGuffey survived and our thoughts are with him and his family. Enough is enough. We will do everything within the law to put this guy behind bars for as long as we can," Powers said in a press release.

In the video Hils posted on social media, McGuffey was adamant that he did not deserve a big welcome back. He appeared to tear up as he recalled the incident.

"When you're laying in that grass and you feel like you're not gonna live anymore, it's very sobering for lack of a better term," McGuffey. "And when (my backup) showed up, and I heard his voice ... it was like my life was saved. I knew then, I was gonna make it."

McGuffey noted that he healed from his wounds well, allowing him to return quickly.

Hils said McGuffey will be on the desk for his first few days. He is expected to be on full-time duty at the end of the week. A former member of the homicide unit and a U.S. Navy veteran, McGuffey had planned to retire at the start of 2024.

"He decided that this evil attack would not change the way he will retire in January," said Hils. "He wanted to retire with full-duty status."