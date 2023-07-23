Large police presence at Sawyer Point Park after CPD officer allegedly attacked with own Taser

CINCINNATI — Multiple police officers have responded to Sawyer Point Park after a CPD officer was allegedly attacked by someone.

An employee of E.W. Scripps, the parent company of WCPO, witnessed the attack near the pickleball courts at Sawyer Point Park.

The witness said an officer was attacked with their own Taser during an altercation with someone.

Cincinnati police have not confirmed the attack yet, but they have taped off a large portion of the park near the pickleball courts.

It's unclear what led up to the incident between the officer and person.

There's also no word on if the officer was hospitalized or what condition they are in.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

