'This was an attempted murder of a police officer': CPD awaits grand jury report for man who attacked officer

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office is expected to release the grand jury report Wednesday for the man accused of beating a Cincinnati police officer at Sawyer Point.

Brandon Claiborne, 34, is in the Hamilton County Detention Center charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault after police said he beat Officer Terry McGuffey with his own baton, tried to "gouge the officer's eyes out" and struck him several times with a Taser on Sunday, July 23.

While participating in National Night Out, a day where police officers build relationships with the communities they serve and give them a glimpse into what they do, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said McGuffey is doing better and is out of the hospital.

"Spoke with him, he's doing well as well as can be expected," Theetge said.

Cincinnati FOP President Dan Hils said McGuffey is showing "big-time improvement."

"When I talked to him, last his eyesight is improving — his hip pain is still pretty rough, but he's coming along," Hils said.

Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police

Theetge noted that the incident was a brutal attack, saying she wants Claiborne to be punished.

"This was an attempted murder of a police officer, no doubt in my mind," Theetge said. "I hope the grand jury saw it that way and we will find out in the next day or so."

During Claiborne's arraignment last week, he could be seen smiling and appeared to be talking to himself. According to the prosecution, he suffers from schizophrenia. The judge said that Claiborne is a threat to "anyone he comes in contact with in the community," and set his bond at $500,000 per charge.

"Whether the answer is through criminal courts or him being put away somewhere in a medical facility where he's not free to hurt somebody," said Hils.

