Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval recommends Sheryl Long as next City Manager

CINCINNATI — Mayor Aftab Pureval made a recommendation Friday for Cincinnati's next City Manager.

The mayor recommended Sheryl Long — the city's current assistant city manager.

The recommendation comes after a national search process alongside consultation from the community and city councilmembers.

"I am confident in Sheryl Long's ability to lead our City with tenacity, transparency, compassion and sound judgment," Pureval said.

The mayor commented on Long's more than a decade in public service, as well as her successful tenure serving thousands as assistant city manager. Long has served as assistant city manager since April 2019. Prior to that, she was the city administrator for the City of North College Hill for multiple years.

"She is a leader who I know will further our goals of making Cincinnati a vibrant, equitable place for all to grow and thrive," Pureval said.

Curp has served as interim city manager for the past eight months, and Pureval thanked him for his commendable work during his tenure. Curp took over the interim spot after Boggs Muething resigned in December 2021.

"He came in with a vision for a more communicative, transparent government, and he succeeded in carryout out that tremendously important objective," Pureval said. "I will always be grateful for his work and desire to make a difference in our community."

A vote for Long's appointment as city manager will take place during a special session held by City Council on Sept. 1.

