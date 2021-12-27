Cincinnati City Manager search: Boggs Muething to resign as new mayor Aftab Pureval takes office

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's city manager has submitted her resignation, effective in January, as the newest mayor comes into office.

Mayor-elect Aftab Pureval said in a press release that Boggs Muething will be stepping down on January 19.

“City Manager Boggs Muething will be remembered for leading the City through one of the most challenging times ever faced by Cincinnatians," Purveal said in a written release. "When called to serve she was not deterred by the pandemic, corruption, or uncertainty. During her tenure as City Manager, she has ensured the continuity of city services and the safety of city employees when people across Cincinnati and America fell ill. She oversaw a massive effort to get people vaccinated and 89,000 doses later, lives have been saved. Boggs Muething changed the way constituents interact with City Hall when they have a problem to impart equity and fairness into a process that was vulnerable to corruption and patronage. And when cities across our nation cried out for police reform last year, she did not rest on Cincinnati’s historic reputation but acted swiftly to achieve monumental discipline reform in a matter of months. With more than a decade of City service, she has served with distinction and undoubtedly made our City a better place."

Pureval said he will conduct a national search to find the city's next manager.

“Throughout the campaign, I promised Cincinnati that I would engage in a national search to select a City Manager," Pureval said. "Upon taking office, I intend to immediately make good on that commitment."

Cincinnati's city council will meet on January 5 to approve Muething's severance package and name an interim city manager.

“City Manager Boggs Muething has been immensely helpful over the last several weeks to ensure a smooth transition and I appreciate her pledge to continue that transition as the Interim City Manager prepares to assume this role on January 19th" Pureval said.