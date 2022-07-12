CINCINNATI — Mayor Aftab Pureval called for Ohio lawmakers to do more to stop gun crimes Tuesday, suggesting they consider universal background checks and bans on high-capacity magazines and assault weapons.

Pureval and several other local activists were among the crowd at the White House Monday to celebrate the Safer Communities Act, legislation that includes funds for states to implement red flag laws, tougher background checks and penalties for straw purchases of firearms.

The mayor said the City of Cincinnati plans to spend millions to calm gun violence.

Statistics show 70% fewer shootings in Over-The-Rhine's McMicken Corridor in recent months since Cincinnati Police launched a pilot Place-based Investigations of Violent Offender Territories (PIVOT) program there.

CPD research found the number of shooting victims has fallen dramatically by over 80% around Westwood's Baltimore and McHenry Avenue area when police launched a PIVOT there in 2016.

Both cases are at the heart of Pureval's gun safety strategy.

"When we find something that's effective like PIVOT it's incumbent upon us to expand it," Pureval said. "We are focused on one thing and that is stopping the violence."

Pureval said the new city budget invests $2.4 million into the Human Services Fund.

"Supporting survivors, supporting witnesses is absolutely part of the strategy," he said. "(Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge) and I talk about that all the time, which is why we made such a historic investment in our Human Services Fund."

Programs that offer support, including the Whitney Strong Organization, will get funding too, Pureval said. Also, CPD will receive $1.5 million to expand the "PIVOT" program.

Still, Pureval called for state lawmakers to do more.

"They can do universal background checks here in the state," he said. "They can ban high-capacity magazines and assault weapons here in the state. They can empower our police officers to prevent people from conceal carry by getting rid of the law that can get rid of the license."

While in the nation's capital, Pureval and other big-city mayors discussed boosting police overtime budgets and installing more surveillance cameras. Both are already in the works in Cincinnati. Time will tell how well the city's plans calm violent crime.

