Cincinnati City Council to vote on Mayor Aftab Pureval's recommendation for new city manager Thursday

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati City Council is expected to give official approval Thursday for new city manager, Sheryl Long.

Mayor Aftab Pureval made the recommendation late last week after a national search process alongside consultation from the community and city council members.

"I do not take this responsibility lightly," Long said. "My number one focus is to make our local government accessible to all Cincinnatians regardless of their neighborhood, circumstances, or walk of life."

Long is the city's current assistant city manager. She's been in the role since April 2019.

"I am confident in Sheryl Long's ability to lead our city with tenacity, transparency, compassion and sound judgment," Pureval said.

The mayor commented on Long's more than a decade in public service, as well as her successful tenure serving thousands as assistant city manager. Prior to that, she was the city administrator for the City of North College Hill for multiple years.

"She is a leader who I know will further our goals of making Cincinnati a vibrant, equitable place for all to grow and thrive," Pureval said.

Despite the Mayor's confidence, not everyone is satisfied with how the choice was made.

“The city manager is the CEO of the city government,” said Jerry Newfarmer, a former city manager of Cincinnati. “The mayor and council are a board of directors, so they're hiring a professional, whose responsibility it will be to manage a very large and complex enterprise.”

Newfarmer has been critical of the city’s search.

“My concern has been that the mayor and council have not generated a genuinely competitive field for the position,” he said.

“I say this, by the way, not to disparage in any way the two internal candidates,” Newfarmer added. “They're fine people. I know them both. They're committed professionals. That's not my point.”

In a press conference, Mayor Pureval said the city hired a firm to conduct a national search for candidates.

“They held extensive conversations with each council member, a broad group of community leaders and advocates in addition to conducting surveys to get direct feedback and strategic direction from hundreds of residents and city employees,” Pureval said.

A vote for Long's appointment as city manager will take place during a special session held by City Council on Sept. 1. You have the opportunity to speak for or against the decision during public comment at 1 p.m. in council chambers.

RELATED

Cincinnati City Manager search: Boggs Muething to resign as new mayor Aftab Pureval takes office

Cincinnati city council votes to allow city's health plan to include abortion coverage

Cincinnati mayor: City will expand PIVOT program, give funding to organizations that support crime victims