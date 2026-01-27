Hamilton County, ODOT crews continue cleanup after major weekend snowstorm

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews continued cleanup efforts Tuesday following the weekend's snowstorm.

As of Tuesday, most interstates and county and state roads, which the agencies handle during snow events, were passable, if not clear.

Roger McConnell, an ODOT highway technician level two with 20 years of plowing experience, said crews worked around-the-clock shifts to keep major interstates clear as the storm moved through. McConnell said he worked a 16-hour shift on Saturday, followed by 12-hour shifts Sunday and Monday.

"We pretty much focused on ramps, getting ramps clear for civilians, and making sure they can pass and get to work or home," McConnell said. "We just kept around the clock, just plowing and plowing and plowing until we got somewhat of a control over it."

McConnell estimated he plowed more than 900 miles during the storm, encountering about six abandoned vehicles on his highway routes. The biggest challenge, he said, was ensuring motorists had safe places to pull over during emergencies.

"We care about the people, so that's pretty much my biggest challenge right there," McConnell said. "I'm proud of (Cincinnati) for staying in like they said they (were) gonna. They gave us room to work and get the job done for them."

McConnell said this point in the cleanup phase for ODOT involves widening interstate lanes, clearing gore areas where vehicles enter and exit highways and ensuring adequate shoulder space for emergency stops.

Shane Hall, Hamilton County's highway maintenance engineer, described the weekend as "hectic" and "very busy." Hall said he got little sleep during the storm, at one point resting in his truck as the fatigue hit.

"Your eyes start to play tricks on you, and you know, the snow is coming down super hard, and it's hard to see, and your body just says, 'Hey, I've got to rest for a little while,'" Hall said.

The extreme cold temperatures created additional challenges for crews. Salt becomes less effective below 20 degrees, requiring workers to rely primarily on plowing rather than chemical treatments, Hall said.

"(Salt) works, but it takes a lot of it more than normal," Hall said.

Hamilton County is now focusing on cleanup operations like pushing snow back from the shoulders and addressing icy spots caused by water main breaks and natural springs.

Hall said all county roads are now passable, though some rural areas continue to experience snow blow over from nearby fields, requiring more plowing.

"I feel like, as a whole, Hamilton County's roads are good, if not better, than everybody's at this point in time," Hall said. "Everything's passable, not the best conditions, but passable 100%."

As for Cincinnati, the director of the department of public services said on Monday that road crews have shifted their focus from clearing snow off main roads to clearing residential streets.

