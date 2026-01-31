'It's too much' | Cincinnati man frustrated after plow truck undoes hours of sidewalk clearing work

CINCINNATI — Dan Boller said he spent hours clearing an 800-foot stretch of sidewalk in East Price Hill, only to watch a city plow truck push snow right back onto his hard work days later.

The Cincinnati resident reached out to WCPO after he said he attempted to get help from the city clearing the now-heavy, frozen and compact snow.

He's lived in his Grand Avenue home since 2001 and often helps his elderly neighbors with snow removal.

"We have literally hundreds of pedestrians come down this catwalk and use this sidewalk on a daily basis," Boller said. "That's why I do what I do."

Boller said he began clearing the sidewalk on Sunday evening, working from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. He resumed work Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. and continued until 6:30 p.m., taking only a lunch break.

By Monday night, he said he had the path completely clear.

Boller told us the first few city plows that came through only pushed snow to the curbs, leaving his sidewalk work intact. But on Wednesday afternoon, he said another plow came through and pushed all the accumulated snow directly onto the freshly cleared sidewalk.

"I can't come out here and do this," Boller said. "It's too much."

Boller said he reported the issue to Cincy 311 on Wednesday afternoon, requesting that a supervisor come out the next day. When no crews arrived Thursday morning, he went to City Hall to speak with staff in person.

He said he was able to speak with staff from two council members' offices, who tried to reach Public Services Director Mark Riley. When he returned home, Boller said a plow truck showed up not long after.

"I came out, and I talked to the plow truck driver and said, 'Listen, I appreciate you coming here, but you're not what I need,'" Boller said. "I said, I'm sure they have snow throwers or they have a tractor with a plow on it like they clear with the park sidewalks and all that. So that's what's needed. Not another snow plow."

Just after noon Friday, Boller received a text from Cincy 311 saying his request was marked "closed," but the snow remained on the sidewalk.

We reached out to multiple city council members as well as the city's Public Services Department Friday. A spokesperson with public services said they apologized to Boller for the inconvenience, but did not offer him the solution he was hoping for.

"We understand how frustrating it can be to have cleared sidewalks impacted by plowing operations, however this can be unavoidable during large-scale snow events," the spokesperson said. "Due to the significant snowfall, plows must push snow to the curb to keep streets safe and passable, and unfortunately, that can impact cleared sidewalks. While we apologize for the inconvenience, property owners are responsible for clearing and maintaining the sidewalk in front of their homes, even after plowing occurs."

Nearly a week after the initial snowfall, Boller said he continues using his snow blower to keep the area walkways as clear as possible, though his equipment has been struggling with the heavy, compacted snow.

"If it had happened on Monday I would have considered it ... if they're gonna clear the roads all the way, that's fine," Boller said. "But this was literally three days later after the plows had been down here three other times. So that's where the frustration comes in."

