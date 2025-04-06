CFD: Woman taking shelter at Sawyer Point stage rescued from Ohio River flooding

CINCINNATI — A woman was rescued from flooding at Sawyer Point early Sunday morning, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

District Chief Phillip Worsham said crews were dispatched to the P&G Pavilion stage at Sawyer Point for a water rescue.

Worsham said a woman who is homeless had taken shelter at the stage, but the water levels rose, and "she was worried."

Crews put a life vest on the woman and inflated a raft to retrieve her from the stage. Worsham said the water levels were over 3 feet, likely close to 5 feet in some areas.

Worsham said the woman declined any further treatment from fire crews.

Cincinnati Parks closed down Sawyer Point, Yeatman's Cove and the nearby Smale Park on Saturday due to rising water levels from the Ohio River. The river is expected to crest at a level only seen once in the last 28 years, reaching 60 feet, or a "Moderate" flood stage, by Sunday evening.

The flooding from the Ohio River has impacted several neighborhoods and roadways, closing many streets throughout Cincinnati and other areas. You can see a full list of all the road closures here.

The Great Miami, Little Miami and Licking rivers have also had flooding in their respective areas, with two cities along the Licking River under mandatory evacuation orders. Some Covington residents along the Licking River have also been encouraged to leave due to the high water levels.